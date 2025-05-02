Robbers loot Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi, nabbed after 400-km chase

17:58





The robbers were identified as Amit, 34, and Ravi Gupta, 40 -- the latter being an ex-DU student and a former employee of a multinational electronics firm, the police said.





According to the complaint, the trader's employee was taking out the cash-filled bag from his scooter on Monday when he was accosted by the robbers.





"The complainant stated that he had collected around Rs 60 lakh from a business associate on April 28 and was lifting the cash bag from his scooter outside his employer's residence when one of the accused held him at gunpoint and fled with the bag on a motorcycle," deputy commissioner of police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.





The matter was booked at Hauz Qazi Police Station and more than 100 CCTV cameras were scanned for footage of the robbers, who were found to have taken a route traversing Chandni Chowk, Haiderpur, Badli Mor, Dashrathpuri Metro Station, Suraj Park, and Red Fort Road, the officer said.





He said the stolen motorcycle was tracked to cities in Haryana, and Punjab's Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, and Samalkha.





Police apprehended the two in Panipat after an about 400-km chase across these cities. -- PTI

