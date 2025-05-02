Rly line connecting Mizoram with rest of India to be commissioned in July

19:51





Bairabi is near the Assam border while Sairang is around 21 km from the state capital Aizawl.





The 51.38-km long railway track project sanctioned in 2008-2009 is being executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway.





NF Railway chief public relations officer Kishore Sharma said that the project has been fully completed and is scheduled to be commissioned in July.





He said that trial runs were successfully conducted on the 51 km long railway line during the previous two days and railway safety inspection is currently underway.





The Bairabi-Sairang railway line project came under the Centre's Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the northeast region.





It will link Aizawl with the rest of the country and bring Mizoram within the fold of India's railway network for the first time.





The project costs over Rs 8,200 crore as per revised estimate and the construction began in 2015, according to officials. -- PTI

