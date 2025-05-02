HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RBI data: Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,266 cr still in circulation

Fri, 02 May 2025
The high value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,266 crore are still in circulation after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data. The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. 

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. In a statement on Friday, the RBI said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, declined to Rs 6,266 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2025. "Thus, 98.24 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," the central bank said. -- PTI

