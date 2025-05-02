HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 100 flights delayed

Fri, 02 May 2025
09:12
image
Three flights were diverted and over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

An official said two flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

More than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, in a post on X at 5.20 am, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

In another post at 7.25 am, DIAL said the thunderstorm has passed but there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

"All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it said.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

'Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions,' the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Strong winds and rainfall uprooted trees in parts of Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 100 flights delayed
LIVE! Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 100 flights delayed

PM Modi has our full support: US State Department
PM Modi has our full support: US State Department

The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has our full support', the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a...

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'

'There were deep discussions within the Sangh Parivar before this decision was made.''They were convinced, and only then did the Modi government proceed with the caste census.'

'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'

'The government has to explain (to the army, air force and navy chiefs) whether they want a punitive strike, a deep punitive strike, or whether they want limited war or an all-out war, will it be a circumscribed war or will it be a...

Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam
Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam

"We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," Himanshi Narwal said on Thursday, stoic and firm as she mourned her husband, Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago. He would have...

