HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM Modi has our full support: State Department

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
08:40
image
The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has our full support', the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing Thursday that Washington is 'monitoring closely' the situation between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday.

"As the President articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support," Bruce said.

Rubio 'encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels', Bruce added.

"This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there's nothing I can give you, any other details," she said.

The US has encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism and urging Islamabad's cooperation in investigating the 'unconscionable' Pahalgam terror attack.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the 'horrific' terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians.

Rubio 'reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,' a statement issued by Bruce had said.

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Rubio.

"Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating 'this unconscionable attack'. 

He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

Rubio and Sharif 'reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.' -- PTI

IMAGE: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 100 flights delayed
LIVE! Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 100 flights delayed

PM Modi has our full support: US State Department
PM Modi has our full support: US State Department

The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has our full support', the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a...

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'

'There were deep discussions within the Sangh Parivar before this decision was made.''They were convinced, and only then did the Modi government proceed with the caste census.'

'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'

'The government has to explain (to the army, air force and navy chiefs) whether they want a punitive strike, a deep punitive strike, or whether they want limited war or an all-out war, will it be a circumscribed war or will it be a...

Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam
Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam

"We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," Himanshi Narwal said on Thursday, stoic and firm as she mourned her husband, Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago. He would have...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD