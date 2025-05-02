Pak's desperate hacking attempts foiled by India again





There have been repeated attempts made by hackers operating from Pakistan to attack websites having linkages to children, old age veterans and other innocent people. Resorting to attacking veterans' and families' platforms reflects another low by Pakistan and their continuous attempts to operate in unethical ways. The hacking of the Army Institute of Hotel Management's website and Indian Air Force veterans further illustrates the Pakistani establishment's intent to provoke and escalate tensions in the digital battlespace. -- ANI

These hacking efforts were promptly identified and neutralised by cybersecurity agencies. Among the latest provocations, the websites of Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan were targeted and attempted to be defaced with messages mocking the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In another incident, a website catering to ex-servicemen's healthcare services was defaced, signalling Pakistan's growing frustration.