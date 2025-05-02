HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak's desperate hacking attempts foiled by India again

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
16:24
Representational image
Representational image
In a continued wave of cyber offensives, Pakistan-sponsored hacker groups such as "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" made unsuccessful attempts to breach some websites yesterday. 

These hacking efforts were promptly identified and neutralised by cybersecurity agencies. Among the latest provocations, the websites of Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan were targeted and attempted to be defaced with messages mocking the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In another incident, a website catering to ex-servicemen's healthcare services was defaced, signalling Pakistan's growing frustration. 

There have been repeated attempts made by hackers operating from Pakistan to attack websites having linkages to children, old age veterans and other innocent people. Resorting to attacking veterans' and families' platforms reflects another low by Pakistan and their continuous attempts to operate in unethical ways. The hacking of the Army Institute of Hotel Management's website and Indian Air Force veterans further illustrates the Pakistani establishment's intent to provoke and escalate tensions in the digital battlespace. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why was Pakistan flag painted on a Goa road?
LIVE! Why was Pakistan flag painted on a Goa road?

SC protects family facing deportation to Pakistan
SC protects family facing deportation to Pakistan

The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities not to deport to Pakistan six members of a family, who allegedly overstayed their visa, till their citizenship claim is verified.

SEE: Rafales, Sukhois, Migs land on UP expressway
SEE: Rafales, Sukhois, Migs land on UP expressway

The Indian Air Force on Friday commenced its much-anticipated 'land and go' drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'

'India's letter to Pakistan on April 24 (2025; two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack) didn't tear up the treaty -- but it did put it on ice.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD