'Pakistan's fear is palpable'

13:29

Following former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's acknowledgement of the country's tango with terror groups, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya weighed in on the remarks, stating that "the fear is palpable."





Sharing the news on X, Malviya wrote, "The fear is palpable." Bhutto's remarks follow Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting Pakistan's involvement in backing and funding terrorist groups. Bhutto acknowledged Pakistan's history with extremism, claiming the nation has suffered as a result and has since reformed.





In a conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim on Thursday, Bhutto said, "As far as what the defence minister said, I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem..." -- ANI

