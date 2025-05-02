Pahalgam attack casts shadow on Amarnath Yatra

09:40

Akshara Srivastava and Shiva Rajora, Business Standard



The terror attack in Pahalgam has sparked concern among thousands of pilgrims who make the annual journey to the Amarnath temple, with some already cancelling plans for the July-August yatra this year.



The tourist economy in the Union Territory depends in part on religious travel, with the shrine drawing large numbers during the peak summer months. But many potential pilgrims are now holding off as they assess the situation.



"We had over 150 bookings, but cancellations have started. We've already had two, and we expect more. People are waiting for official word before making a final decision," said Vansh Kumar, a travel consultant at Wonder World Travels, which organises pilgrimages to the cave temple.



Last year, the agency arranged more than 200 such trips.



Mukesh Kumar, senior manager at Shrine Yatri -- a travel agency that handled 400 to 500 trips last year -- echoed the concern.



"We had received 10 to 15 bookings so far, but this may taper off. There haven't been any cancellations yet, but we can't rule it out -- people are still weighing their options," he said.



"We're all waiting for clarity from the government, especially since the yatra has been suspended in the past," he added.



The Amarnath cave temple draws a large number of pilgrims, many of whom make the arduous trek to offer prayers.



In 2025, the yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 and end on August 9, with registrations starting on April 14. According to sources, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has received 9,000 registrations over the past 10 days.



"Terror has returned to the Valley just as the tourism season begins, which casts a shadow over the region. In recent years, the yatra has drawn growing numbers of devotees, and this year too, we began preparations in full swing. But now, everything hangs in the balance. We're waiting for further instructions from the government," said an executive associated with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.



Pilgrim turnout has climbed steadily in recent years.



According to the tourism department of J-K, as observed in the UT's Economic Survey, the Amarnath Yatra drew 512,000 devotees in 2024 -- the highest in a decade.



In 2023, the count was 445,000.