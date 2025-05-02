HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Ordnance factory in MP cancels long leaves of employees

Fri, 02 May 2025
21:37
Leaves of more than two days of officers and employees at Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh were cancelled on Friday.   

"The leave of more than two days of officers and employees has been cancelled with immediate effect to meet the production target," OFK PRO Avinash Shankar confirmed to PTI over phone. 

OFK, employing about 4,000 people, is one of the biggest units of Munitions India Limited (MIL) which provides ammunition to the Indian armed forces. 

"Since our target of this fiscal is huge and in April, we haven't achieved our desired  target, therefore to compensate for it we have been directed by the HQ to cancel leave so that we have sufficient workforce and supervision," the PRO added. -- PTI

