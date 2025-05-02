NEET-UG exam: Bihar Police warn people against rumours, fraud calls

22:36





The EOU, on Friday, issued an advisory saying, "Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2025 examination on May 4."





"There is an apprehension that anti-social elements or cyber fraudsters may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms," it said.





The advisory also said that people should immediately inform the police about any such misinformation.





"We advise people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices. Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal action. A criminal proceeding will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities," it said.





The statement also said that if people receive any suspicious offers or requests from any individual/agency, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of EOU. -- PTI

