HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NEET-UG exam: Bihar Police warn people against rumours, fraud calls

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
22:36
image
The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar police warned the public and aspirants against rumours and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters to aspirants and parents luring them to provide answer sheets ahead of the NEET-UG, scheduled to be held on May 4 across the country. 

The EOU, on Friday, issued an advisory saying, "Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2025 examination on May 4." 

"There is an apprehension that anti-social elements or cyber fraudsters may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms," it said. 

The advisory also said that people should immediately inform the police about any such misinformation. 

"We advise people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices. Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal action. A criminal proceeding will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities," it said. 

The statement also said that if people receive any suspicious offers or requests from any individual/agency, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of EOU. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Abhishek fifty keeps SRH in the hunt
IPL 2025 Updates: Abhishek fifty keeps SRH in the hunt

LIVE! India bans Pak PM's YouTube Channel
LIVE! India bans Pak PM's YouTube Channel

Pak seeks 'brotherly' help to cool India tensions
Pak seeks 'brotherly' help to cool India tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on "brotherly" countries, including Saudi Arabia, to urge India to de-escalate tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Sharif met with ambassadors from Saudi...

'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'
'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'

A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India's northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror...

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour

'If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD