National Herald case: Court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Fri, 02 May 2025
14:54
A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Special judge Vishal Gogne said their "right to be heard" was available at the time of cognisance of the chargesheet. 

"Right to be heard at any stage breaths life into fair trial," the judge said, posting the matter on May 8. The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on June 26, 2014.

