Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Andhra on June 21

21:13





The Prime Minister highlighted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of June 21 being declared as the International Yoga Day.





"Thanks to (Chandrababu Naidu) for inviting me for (Yoga Day)I will definitely come," said Modi, adding that it would be held in Vizag, during his speech while relaunching Amaravati construction works.





Meanwhile, he said there are 50 days remaining until the International Yoga Day and urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively promote yoga on an unprecendented scale. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh, following an invitation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.