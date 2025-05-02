HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Andhra on June 21

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
21:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh, following an invitation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. 

The Prime Minister highlighted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of June 21 being declared as the International Yoga Day. 

"Thanks to (Chandrababu Naidu) for inviting me for (Yoga Day)I will definitely come," said Modi, adding that it would be held in Vizag, during his speech while relaunching Amaravati construction works. 

Meanwhile, he said there are 50 days remaining until the International Yoga Day and urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively promote yoga on an unprecendented scale. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'
'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'

A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India's northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror...

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour

'If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India.'

IPL 2025 Updates: Titans cross 200-run mark
IPL 2025 Updates: Titans cross 200-run mark

LIVE! India to ask global agencies to review grants to Pak
LIVE! India to ask global agencies to review grants to Pak

'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'
'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'

Speaking to reporters, he became emotional recounting the incidents of that day, and thanked the pony ride operators who helped the injured after the attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD