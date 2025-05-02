Man feared dead, four rescued after boats overturn in Srinagar's Dal lake

23:46

File image





Two boats, carrying five passengers, overturned in the lake on Friday evening after high speed winds swept Srinagar and other areas of the valley, they said.





Four of the passengers were rescued by the locals and rescue teams, while one person, identified as Toufiq Choupan, is feared dead.





Efforts are on to rescue him, they added. -- PTI

