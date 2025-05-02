HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's manufacturing sector growth hits 10-month high in April: PMI

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
14:02
image
The growth momentum in the Indian manufacturing sector improved in April, with output increasing at the fastest pace since June 2024, on the back of another strong expansion in order books, a monthly survey said on Friday. 

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 58.1 in March to 58.2 in April, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. A key factor contributing to the latest improvement in output growth was a sharp rise in new business. The manufacturing sector's rate of expansion was supported by better domestic and international demand.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...
LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...

'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife

Ashanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that her husband be accorded the status of a martyr. She said no effective action has been taken against the...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror
'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi
Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose presence at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD