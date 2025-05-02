India's manufacturing sector growth hits 10-month high in April: PMI

14:02





The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 58.1 in March to 58.2 in April, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. A key factor contributing to the latest improvement in output growth was a sharp rise in new business. The manufacturing sector's rate of expansion was supported by better domestic and international demand.

The growth momentum in the Indian manufacturing sector improved in April, with output increasing at the fastest pace since June 2024, on the back of another strong expansion in order books, a monthly survey said on Friday.