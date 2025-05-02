India to ask global agencies to review grants to Pak

20:51

Security personnel at the Pahalgam attack site





"We will be asking all multilateral agencies to review the loans and support to Pakistan," a government source said.





Authorities have identified five terrorists including three Pakistani nationals behind the massacre in Pahalgam.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday termed Pakistan a rogue state that has been fuelling global terrorism.





Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said the terrorists who carried out the 'cowardly' Pahalgam terror attack would not be spared.





The IMF executive board is scheduled to meet Pakistan officials on May 9 for first review of the extended funding facility, and request for an arrangement under the resilience and sustainability facility.





The IMF Board will evaluate fresh $1.3 billion arrangement for Pakistan under its climate resilience loan programme.





It will also assess an ongoing $7 billion bailout package. -- PTI

India will be asking global multilateral agencies, including the IMF, to have a relook at funds and loans provided to Pakistan, as New Delhi seeks to corner the neighbouring state diplomatically following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam last month which killed 26 tourists.