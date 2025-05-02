HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Shuts Airspace; 6 PIA Flights To Be Affected

Fri, 02 May 2025
Six weekly flights of Pakistan airlines will be impacted after India shut its airspace for Pakistan flights from Thursday. Pakistan International Airlines' Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur and Lahore-Kuala Lumpur services will be affected due to the Indian airspace ban, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. 

PIA currently operates four flights per week on the Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur route and two flights per week on the Lahore-Kuala Lumpur route, the data showed. Aviation industry sources said that PIA's Kuala Lumpur flights have been avoiding Indian airspace since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. They are using the airspace in China, Laos and Thailand to reach Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. According to Cirium, PIA flies about 308 international flights per week and more than 80 per cent of them are to the cities in West Asia. 

These flights to West Asia do not use Indian airspace. In a notice issued on Wednesday night, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that Indian airspace is 'not available' for aircraft registered in Pakistan, aircraft owned or leased by Pakistan's airlines or operators, and Pakistan's military aircraft from Thursday onwards. Pakistan had on April 24 announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers, two days after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. 

Deepak Patel, Business Standard

