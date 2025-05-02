HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India bans Pak PM's YouTube Channel

Fri, 02 May 2025
22:59
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif/File image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official YouTube Channel banned in India.  

When searched for his account, YouTube displays an error message.  

The message reads, "This content is unavailable in the country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report."  

Earlier, following the ban of YouTube handles, the Instagram handles of the current as well as former Pakistan cricketers have also been witheld in India on Friday.  

The list of players whose social media handles were withheld in the country included Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, and many more. -- ANI 

