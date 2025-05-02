HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hope Pak cooperates with India against terrorists: Vance

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
12:26
The Vances were in India when the terror attack happened
The Vances were in India when the terror attack happened
Vice President JD Vance has said that US hopes that India will respond to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in a way that does not lead to a "broader regional conflict" and expects Pakistan to "cooperate" with New Delhi to "hunt down" militants sometimes operating from their soil. 

Vance made these remarks on Thursday in an interview with Fox News. Vance and his family were in India on a four-day visit when the attack - the worst since the Pulwama strike in 2019 - took place. "Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance said on Fox News's 'Special Report'.

After being asked, "You worried about India and Pakistan?" "Well, sure, I'm worried about any time you see a hot spot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers," Vance said. 

"We've obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan. Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that does not lead to a broader regional conflict," the Vice-President said. "And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with. That's how we hope this unfolds, we're obviously in close contact. We'll see what happens," Vance said.

Remarks by Vance assume significance amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. Vance, who was in India last month, had then condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families in a post on X.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism. 

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the Pahalgam attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bilawal agrees with Def Min: 'Pakistan has a past...'
LIVE! Bilawal agrees with Def Min: 'Pakistan has a past...'

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

Pak troops fire for 8th night, residents fear shelling
Pak troops fire for 8th night, residents fear shelling

Pakistan's troops have engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army. This marks the eighth consecutive night...

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'

'There were deep discussions within the Sangh Parivar before this decision was made.''They were convinced, and only then did the Modi government proceed with the caste census.'

Teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend
Teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend

A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped after being held hostage for three days by a man, whom she had befriended on a social media platform, along with his friend in neighbouring Mandla district, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD