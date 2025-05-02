HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Holy relics of Lord Buddha reach Vietnam in IAF aircraft

Fri, 02 May 2025
The holy relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, reached Ho Chi Minh City on Friday in an IAF aircraft for an exposition during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak being hosted by Vietnam. 

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Tourism and Culture of Andhra Pradesh Kandula Durgesh, revered monks and senior officials from India accompanied the sacred relics, which were transported by the special aircraft, the government said in a statement. Rijiju is leading the government delegation to Vietnam. 

"Arrived in Vietnam leading the high-level Indian delegation with the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha. Grand ceremonial reception was accorded by the Govt of Vietnam & Vietnam Buddhist Sanghas. The Holy Relics will be in Vietnam from 2nd-21st May 2025 for UN Vesak Day celebrations," Rijiju posted on X and also shared some photos. 

The visit is taking place in the context of the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak celebrations being hosted by Vietnam from May 6-8, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a statement on Friday. 

The holy relics of Lord Buddha were transported to Vietnam by the special IAF aircraft from the Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, befitting the status of a "State Guest", officials said on Thursday. 

The sacred relics were ceremonially brought to Delhi on Wednesday and placed in a "special protected enclosure" at the National Museum for prayers for a couple of hours. 

On Thursday evening, the holy relics were taken from the National Museum to the Hindan Air Base with full "state honours" in a "special bulletproof vehicle" after rituals at the museum for their onward journey to Vietnam. 

The aircraft arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday morning. -- PTI

