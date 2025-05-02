HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
HC rejects BJP MLC's plea to quash case over remark on woman minister

Fri, 02 May 2025
20:21
BJP MLC C T Ravi
The Karnataka high court on Friday dismissed BJP MLC C T Ravi's petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Legislative Council in Belagavi last year. 

Justice M Nagaprasanna, delivering the verdict, stated that if the alleged remark or gesture was indeed directed at the complainant--a woman--it could be construed as outraging her modesty. 

He further observed that such an act bore no connection to the official proceedings of the legislature. 

"No nexus, no privilege," the court noted, as it dismissed the petition. 

Ravi had been arrested on December 19, 2024, under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but was released on bail following a high court directive. 

He subsequently filed a plea to have the criminal case quashed. 

Senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, representing Ravi, argued that his client was protected under Article 194(2) of the Constitution, which grants immunity to legislators for anything said or any vote cast within the House. 

He contended that any objectionable statement made in the legislature should fall within the Speaker's jurisdiction and not be subject to criminal proceedings. 

Navadgi maintained that the constitutional provision provided complete immunity, regardless of whether the words were slanderous or unrelated to the legislative debate. 

"There is no qualification in Article 194(2) that immunity only applies if the remark relates to proceedings. The absence of the phrase 'in the course of proceedings' is intentional," he said, arguing that the purpose of the provision is to allow legislators to speak freely without fear of prosecution. -- PTI

