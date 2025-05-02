HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Have received threat calls, probe underway: Sidda

Fri, 02 May 2025
18:11
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has received threat calls, and has asked the police to find out those behind it and to take action against them. 

"I too get threat calls, what to do? We have informed the police. We have asked the police to find those making threat calls and take action against them. Yes, I too have got (threat calls)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru responding to a question about Speaker UT Khader allegedly getting a threat call. 

However, CM didn't elaborate on the nature of the threat calls he received. 

The CM said that police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru at the earliest and to arrest them and take action. 

Stating that he is yet to know the reason for the killing, Siddaramaiah said, "He (Shetty) was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be checked. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru." 

"Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it," he said in response to a question. -- PTI

