



This program, conducted in collaboration with China's National Healthcare Security Administration, concentrated on the governance of health insurance and public health policy. The Washington Free Beacon subsequently reported on the findings from Strategy Risks, as noted by RFA.

Individuals from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) participated in executive training programs at Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health in 2023 and 2024, according to a study conducted by the China-focused think tank Strategy Risks.