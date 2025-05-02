Harvard faces backlash for training Chinese officials linked to Uyghur abuses

Uyghur human rights advocates are expressing their criticism of Harvard University for providing training to officials from a Chinese paramilitary organization that the US government has sanctioned for human rights violations, which include mass detention and forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).
Individuals from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) participated in executive training programs at Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health in 2023 and 2024, according to a study conducted by the China-focused think tank Strategy Risks.
This program, conducted in collaboration with China's National Healthcare Security Administration, concentrated on the governance of health insurance and public health policy. The Washington Free Beacon subsequently reported on the findings from Strategy Risks, as noted by RFA.