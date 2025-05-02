HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Harvard faces backlash for training Chinese officials linked to Uyghur abuses

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
15:44
image
Uyghur human rights advocates are expressing their criticism of Harvard University for providing training to officials from a Chinese paramilitary organization that the US government has sanctioned for human rights violations, which include mass detention and forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Individuals from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) participated in executive training programs at Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health in 2023 and 2024, according to a study conducted by the China-focused think tank Strategy Risks. 

This program, conducted in collaboration with China's National Healthcare Security Administration, concentrated on the governance of health insurance and public health policy. The Washington Free Beacon subsequently reported on the findings from Strategy Risks, as noted by RFA.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why was Pakistan flag painted on a Goa road?
LIVE! Why was Pakistan flag painted on a Goa road?

SC protects family facing deportation to Pakistan
SC protects family facing deportation to Pakistan

The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities not to deport to Pakistan six members of a family, who allegedly overstayed their visa, till their citizenship claim is verified.

SEE: Rafales, Sukhois, Migs land on UP expressway
SEE: Rafales, Sukhois, Migs land on UP expressway

The Indian Air Force on Friday commenced its much-anticipated 'land and go' drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'

'India's letter to Pakistan on April 24 (2025; two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack) didn't tear up the treaty -- but it did put it on ice.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD