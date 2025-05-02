HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gold climbs Rs 1,080 to Rs 96,800/10 gm

Fri, 02 May 2025
17:29
image
Gold prices climbed Rs 1,080 to Rs 96,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to fresh buying from jewellers amid a firm trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association. 

On Thursday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity plunged Rs 2,830 to Rs 95,720 per 10 grams. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose Rs 180 to Rs 96,350 per 10 grams.

It had depreciated Rs 1,930 to Rs 96,170 per 10 grams in the previous market session. 

Traders said gold rallied due to fresh demand from local jewellers and a firm trend in the international markets. Additionally, silver prices also shot up Rs 1,600 to Rs 97,100 per kg on Friday. In the previous close, the white metal had tanked Rs 2,500 to Rs 95,500 per kg. -- PTI

