Forex reserves jump $1.98 bn to $688.13 bn

This is the eighth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped 8.31 billion to $686.145 in the previous reporting week.





The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024.





For the week ended April 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.168 billion to $580.663 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves decreased $207 million to $84.365 billion during the week, the Reserve Bank of India said. -- PTI

