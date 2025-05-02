HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Forex reserves jump $1.98 bn to $688.13 bn

Fri, 02 May 2025
India's forex reserves increased $1.983 billion to $688.129 billion during the week ended April 25, the RBI said on Friday. 

This is the eighth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped 8.31 billion to $686.145 in the previous reporting week. 

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024. 

For the week ended April 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.168 billion to $580.663 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves decreased $207 million to $84.365 billion during the week, the Reserve Bank of India said. -- PTI

