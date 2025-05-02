Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 strikes Drake Passage

21:57





According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at Drake Passage, at a depth of 10 kilometres.





As per the NCS, the earthquake occured at 18:28 Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 10 Km.





"EQ of M: 7.3, On: 02/05/2025 18:28:32 IST, Lat: 56.78 S, Long: 67.84 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Drake Passage."





According to Fox Weather, the earthquake rattled the waters off South America in one of the world's roughest ocean passages on Friday, thereby triggering fears of a tsunami.





Fox Weather further reported that waves reaching as high as 3-9 feet were possible along coastal Chile, while smaller waves of 1-3 feet were possible along some coasts of Antarctica.





It noted that as of now, there are no initial reports of any damage or injuries.





The Drake Passage is a deep waterway, which is 1,000 kms wide, and connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans between Cape Horn (the southernmost point of South America) and the South Shetland Islands, situated about 100 miles (160 km) north of the Antarctic Peninsula. -- ANI

