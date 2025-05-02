HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Cong councillor among 2 held in MP over pro-Pak slogan

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
23:54
image
The police on Friday arrested a Congress councillor and one more person in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a video purportedly showed 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised during a protest here to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said. 

The case in this connection was registered on the basis of the video in which some people could be heard raising the slogans, he said. 

The arrested Congress councillor, however, has claimed that the video was fake. 

Talking to PTI, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Yashwant Barole said, "A protest was held in the city's Badwali Chowki area on April 25 against the Pahalgam terror attack. A purported video of the protest surfaced on April 30 in which some people could be heard raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans." 

On the basis of the video, an FIR was registered on Wednesday night under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (1) (b) (any act that adversely affects the mutual harmony of different communities and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public peace), he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Titans win by 38 runs
IPL 2025 Updates: Titans win by 38 runs

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: EU urges India, Pak to show restraint
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: EU urges India, Pak to show restraint

Pak seeks 'brotherly' help to cool India tensions
Pak seeks 'brotherly' help to cool India tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on "brotherly" countries, including Saudi Arabia, to urge India to de-escalate tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Sharif met with ambassadors from Saudi...

'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'
'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'

A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India's northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror...

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour

'If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD