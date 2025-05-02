Cong councillor among 2 held in MP over pro-Pak slogan

23:54





The case in this connection was registered on the basis of the video in which some people could be heard raising the slogans, he said.





The arrested Congress councillor, however, has claimed that the video was fake.





Talking to PTI, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Yashwant Barole said, "A protest was held in the city's Badwali Chowki area on April 25 against the Pahalgam terror attack. A purported video of the protest surfaced on April 30 in which some people could be heard raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans."





On the basis of the video, an FIR was registered on Wednesday night under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (1) (b) (any act that adversely affects the mutual harmony of different communities and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public peace), he said. -- PTI

The police on Friday arrested a Congress councillor and one more person in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a video purportedly showed 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised during a protest here to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said.