HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Be ready for war if Sindhu is attacked: Bhutto

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
11:06
image
Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past. This follows the Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting Pakistan's involvement in backing and funding terrorist groups.

Bhutto acknowledged Pakistan's history with extremism, claiming the nation has suffered as a result and has since reformed. In a conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim on Thursday, Bhutto said, "As far as what the defence minister said, I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem..." 

"As far as Pakistan's history is concerned, it is history and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history," Bhutto further said. 

Bhutto, who addressed a rally in Mirpur Khas on Thursday, once again engaged in empty rhetoric, claiming that Pakistan wanted peace but was ready for war if India provoked them. 

"Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don't beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening," he said in the rally.

A few days ago, in a video clip that went viral, Pakistan's Defence Minister was in conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, when she asked him, "But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?" 

Khwaja Asif in his reply said, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bilawal agrees with Def Min: 'Pakistan has a past...'
LIVE! Bilawal agrees with Def Min: 'Pakistan has a past...'

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

Pak troops fire for 8th night, residents fear shelling
Pak troops fire for 8th night, residents fear shelling

Pakistan's troops have engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army. This marks the eighth consecutive night...

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'
'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'

'There were deep discussions within the Sangh Parivar before this decision was made.''They were convinced, and only then did the Modi government proceed with the caste census.'

Teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend
Teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend

A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped after being held hostage for three days by a man, whom she had befriended on a social media platform, along with his friend in neighbouring Mandla district, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD