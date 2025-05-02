'Army must take credit for future action on Pahalgam'

11:57





"There is anger in the country, and our Prime Minister comes to Mumbai, spending nine hours with film stars, looking comfortable, with not a trace of worry. The credit for this should also go to the Indian Army because they are ready to fight on the border, which is why the Prime Minister is travelling around. Whatever happened and whatever will happen is the credit of the Indian Army, but the leadership is hollow. We will support the government, but we will never condone the mistakes they have made over the last 10 years", Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for spending nine hours with film stars without any trace of worry amid the rage in the country over the Pahalgam attack.