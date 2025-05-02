Admiral Ramdas' wife to Himanshi Narwal: Proud of you...

12:46

Himanshi Narwal was on a honeymoon to Pahalgam

The letter from Lalita Ramdas to Himanshi Narwal is a must read...





My name is Lalita Ramdas. I am a Navy daughter and a Navy Wife. My father and my Husband were both Chiefs of the Naval Staff....the first and the thirteenth!





This is a personal tribute from possibly one of the oldest Navy daughters/wives alive today ....to the newest and youngest among the special fraternity of Naval Wives. I am so proud of you as I watch the clip of your words to the press, over and over again.





Your extraordinary strength, composure and conviction when you speak out against hate and targeting of Muslims and Kashmiris after the horrific killing of so many innocent men in Pahalgam on the 22nd is truly remarkable! And so badly needed in our times'





"We only want peace", you said, and of course rightly, "we want justice too". You are the perfect Fauji wife Himanshi, true to the spirit of the service, the constitution and to our secular values. You are clearly a woman who knows her mind, and there could not have been a more courageous partner of a Navy man like Vinay. You have echoed the thoughts and feelings of every thinking citizen of this country.. And we should all take your message of love and compassion far and wide. Thank you Himanshi' I wrote you a letter just two days ago, which I sent c/o the CNS sectt. Hope you get it. And since they kindly sent me your address I will be mailing you my letter directly to Karnal'





Lalita Himanshi Zindabad!

Nari Shakthi Zindabad Bhartiya Nao Sena Zindabad Jai Hind - Jai Jagat."









Lalita Ramdas is the daughter of Admiral Ram Dass Katari, the first Indian Chief of Naval Staff. Her husband was former navy chief, Admiral Ramdas.





Urging people not to go after Muslims and Kashmiris, Himanshi Narwal on Thursday prayed for peace while laying emphasis on justice for her Naval officer husband, Lt Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago, on his birthday. Narwal would have turned 27 Thursday.



We dont want people to go after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice. The people who have wronged him should be punished, said Himanshi, who got married to Lt Narwal just a week before the April 22 terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

She was speaking ahead of a blood donation camp organised at Karnal in Haryana. Himanshi and Narwal were on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank.

"Dear Himanshi,