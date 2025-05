08:21





Both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange have suspended trading for the day.





In the broader Asian region, Japan's Nikkei opened on a positive note with a modest gain of 0.4 percent, and was trading at 36,190 in the early hours.





Back home, Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in a volatile trading session on April 30. -- ANI

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day.