Six of a family drown in river in Gujarat's Kheda district

08:29





Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nadiad Fire Brigade reached the spot near Kanij village and recovered all six bodies from the river, a senior police officer said.





"Six brothers and sisters, including cousins, have come to take a bath in the evening in a river near Kanij village, where they all drowned. The team reached the spot and operations were carried out to take them out," Rajesh Gadhiya, superintendent of police Kheda, told reporters.





All the bodies were sent for post-mortem.





The victims had come from Naroda in Ahmedabad to their maternal uncle's house in the district for the holidays. -- ANI

In a tragic incident, six young members of a family, most of them cousins, drowned in the Meshwo river in Kheda district on Wednesday evening, the police said.