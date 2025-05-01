HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Six of a family drown in river in Gujarat's Kheda district

Thu, 01 May 2025
Share:
08:29
image
In a tragic incident, six young members of a family, most of them cousins, drowned in the Meshwo river in Kheda district on Wednesday evening, the police said.  

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nadiad Fire Brigade reached the spot near Kanij village and recovered all six bodies from the river, a senior police officer said.  

"Six brothers and sisters, including cousins, have come to take a bath in the evening in a river near Kanij village, where they all drowned. The team reached the spot and operations were carried out to take them out," Rajesh Gadhiya, superintendent of police Kheda, told reporters.  

All the bodies were sent for post-mortem.  

The victims had come from Naroda in Ahmedabad to their maternal uncle's house in the district for the holidays. -- ANI                        

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak violates ceasefire for 7th straight night, India replies
LIVE! Pak violates ceasefire for 7th straight night, India replies

Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to US State Secretary
Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to US State Secretary

The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Pahalgam: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines
Pahalgam: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines

India has closed its airspace to flights operated by Pakistani airlines in a retaliatory move following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ban will be in effect until May 23 and applies to all aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as...

'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'

'If Pakistan has fired one bullet at us then we have to respond by firing 10 bullets at them. It is our right to do so.'

Centre announces caste census; BJP, allies hail move
Centre announces caste census; BJP, allies hail move

In a significant move, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD