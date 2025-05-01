HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Set to be deported, Pak man dies of cardiac arrest

Thu, 01 May 2025
A 69-year-old Pakistani national, who was to be sent back to his nation, died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday, officials said.

Abdul Waheed was brought from Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for his repatriation to Pakistan.

He had been living in India for the last 17 years and was found with an expired visa by the police, they said.

Meanwhile, a total of 224 Indian nationals and Pakistani citizens who were holding No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visas crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border.

A total of 139 Pakistani nationals crossed over to the other side.

Monika Rajani, 35, a Pakistani passport holder having NORI and Long Term Visa (LTV), crossed over to India along with her five-year-old India-born daughter Saimara.

She said, "I have crossed over to India from Pakistan in a panic with the fear that ICP may be closed at any time. I belong to a Hindu family and married a Hindu man at Vijayawada around nine years back. My in-laws and husband from Vijayawada were waiting here to receive me."

"I crossed over to India at 3 pm, where it took around three hours for customs and Immigration clearance. It was difficult for children travelling with their mothers to wait for all the necessary clearances due to the scorching heat," she said.

Before leaving for Vijayawada, my family members and I will visit the Golden Temple, she said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last week, the Centre announced a slew of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad, and ordering all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India or face action.   -- PTI

IMAGE: A Pakistani woman holds her son before leaving India at the Attari-Wagah border crossing, near Amritsar, on April 29, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

