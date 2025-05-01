Rahul Gandhi must stop taking credit for caste census decision: BJP

00:51

With the Congress claiming vindication, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi must stop taking credit for the government's approval for a caste census.



BJP IT department head Amit Malviya shared a news report to claim that Home Minister Amit Shah had indicated on September 18, 2024, that the announcement was forthcoming.



Shah had said a decision on census will be announced soon and asked to wait for the demand for the caste census.



Malviya noted that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had failed to release the caste data it collected in 2011 as part of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census when the UPA government was in power, citing inconsistencies and classification issues.



He said on X, 'However, it is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who truly uphold the mantle of social justice, and this move is a step in the right direction.'



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Congress had continuously raised the demand for a caste census, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, being its 'most vocal supporter'. -- PTI