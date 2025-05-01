Pak violates ceasefire for 7th straight night, India replies

08:57

The exchange of fire occurred even though the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline on Tuesday amid rising tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.





During the night of April 30-May 1, 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.





Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately, he added.





Initially commencing with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violation to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.





It was followed by small arms firing on several posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district on Tuesday night.





Subsequently, it expanded the firing to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district. -- PTI

Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control for the seventh consecutive night by its unprovoked firing in several sectors across three border districts of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian military responded proportionately, officials said on Thursday.