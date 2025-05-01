HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak spy chief Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as NSA

Thu, 01 May 2025
09:57
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik/File image
Pakistan has appointed spy chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new national security adviser amidst raging tension with India. 

Malik was appointed as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence in October 2024. 

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, General Malik was formally given the task of the NSA. 

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the NSA, with immediate effect, the notification stated. 

He is the country's tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief was given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions. -- PTI

