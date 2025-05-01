HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Pak envoy urges Trump to defuse tensions with India

Thu, 01 May 2025
21:01
Pakistan's envoy to the United States has urged President Donald Trump to help ease tensions with India as he simultaneously strives to solve conflicts in Europe and West Asia, Newsweek reported.

Pakistan's Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that for a president 'who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration', there was no 'higher or flashier flash point' than Kashmir.

His remark comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday urged the international community to intervene to prevent a potential conflict between Pakistan and India, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have 'complete operational freedom' to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

"If we have a president who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration, to establish a legacy as a peacemaker -- or as someone who finished wars, defied wars and played a role in de-confliction, resolving the disputes -- I don't think there is any higher or flashier flash point, particularly in nuclear terms, as Kashmir," Sheikh told Newsweek on Wednesday.

"We are not talking about one or two countries in that neighbourhood who are nuclear capable. So, that is how grave it is," he said, referring to China, India and Pakistan.   -- PTI

