Pak continues military buildup along border

22:39

Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.



The Pakistani military has deployed radar systems and air defence weapon systems opposite the Longewala sector, Barner in Rajasthan, defence sources told ANI.



The Pakistan Air Force is currently conducting three exercises simultaneously: Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari.



These exercises involve all major fighter aircraft fleets, including the F-16, J-10, and JF-17.



These exercises started on April 29 and are seeing participation of the Saab airborne early warning and control systems aircraft.



The Pakistan Army Strike Corps elements are also carrying out training in their areas of responsibility, they said.



The Pakistani military has also deployed the Airport Security Force for the protection of ground assets and the peripheral security of the air bases.



The SH-15 howitzers from China continue to be inducted into the Pakistan Army and the units are getting deployed in forward locations.



Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed. -- ANI