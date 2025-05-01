HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak closes Karachi, Lahore airspace temporarily

Thu, 01 May 2025
Share:
18:39
image
Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions for a limited time each day during May, citing security concerns, a media report said Thursday.

The announcement by the aviation authorities comes amid heightened tension between Pakistan and Islamabad post the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

"The restricted airspace will be closed daily from 4:00 am to 8:00 am local time between May 1 and May 31," Express Tribune said, quoting an official notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the closure will not significantly disrupt commercial flight operations, as aircraft will be rerouted via alternative flight paths during the restricted hours, it said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Defence Secy speaks to Rajnath, backs India
LIVE! US Defence Secy speaks to Rajnath, backs India

IPL 2025 Updates: Bumrah vs Suryavanshi as MI face RR
IPL 2025 Updates: Bumrah vs Suryavanshi as MI face RR

Attari-Wagah border completely shut
Attari-Wagah border completely shut

The Attari-Wagah border crossing point between India and Pakistan was shut completely on Thursday following a week-long heavy rush of people from either side to cross over after the Union government ordered all Pakistani citizens with...

HC orders Ramdev to remove 'sharbat jiahd' video
HC orders Ramdev to remove 'sharbat jiahd' video

The Delhi High Court has ordered Yoga guru Ramdev to remove within 24 hours an offensive video targeting Hamdard, manufacturers of Rooh Afza, from social media platforms. The court previously ordered him not to issue any statement or...

'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'

'The government has to explain (to the army, air force and navy chiefs) whether they want a punitive strike, a deep punitive strike, or whether they want limited war or an all-out war, will it be a circumscribed war or will it be a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD