Pahalgam: Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State

Thu, 01 May 2025
08:23
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image
The perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, hours after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians. 

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'. 

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India has closed its airspace to flights operated by Pakistani airlines in a retaliatory move following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ban will be in effect until May 23 and applies to all aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as...

'If Pakistan has fired one bullet at us then we have to respond by firing 10 bullets at them. It is our right to do so.'

In a significant move, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party...

United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people...

