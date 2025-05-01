Pahalgam: Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State

08:23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image





The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.





Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike. -- PTI

The perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, hours after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.