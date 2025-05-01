Not a single drop of water more to Haryana: Punjab CM

21:39

Amid escalating tension between Punjab and Haryana over a long-standing water sharing dispute, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will not allow the release of any more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised its share.



Mann on Thursday visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district where state minister Harjot Singh Bains held a 'dharna' along with Aam Aadmi Party workers.



Bains claimed they locked a room at the Nangal dam from where water supply is regulated.



A fresh row has erupted over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana with the AAP government in the border state refusing to release more water to its Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled neighbours.



The matter escalated after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Wednesday decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana during a meeting held in Chandigarh.



The decision to release water to Haryana came despite the Punjab government strongly objecting to the BBMB's move, claiming that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share of water.



Addressing the media at the Nangal dam, Mann described the water sharing dispute as a "very serious" issue, claiming that Punjab is already facing a water crisis.



He also said that presently, the water levels at Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams were less than what they were in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Referring to the BBMB meeting held on Wednesday, Mann accused the two BJP-ruled states -- Haryana and Rajasthan -- of indulging in 'gundagardi' (thuggery) and 'tanashahi' (dictatorship) besides colluding to arrive at the decision to give more water to Haryana.



"How could they bypass Punjab and take away water? We did not sign (that decision)," Mann said.



He also claimed that Haryana officials have already admitted that they have utilised the state's share of water by March.



"Not even a single drop of water will be given. We do not have water. Do not expect water from us," Mann said.



The chief minister also hinted at calling an all-party meeting and a special Assembly session on the water issue. -- PTI