HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not a single drop of water more to Haryana: Punjab CM

Thu, 01 May 2025
Share:
21:39
image
Amid escalating tension between Punjab and Haryana over a long-standing water sharing dispute, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will not allow the release of any more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised its share.

Mann on Thursday visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district where state minister Harjot Singh Bains held a 'dharna' along with Aam Aadmi Party workers. 

Bains claimed they locked a room at the Nangal dam from where water supply is regulated.

A fresh row has erupted over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana with the AAP government in the border state refusing to release more water to its Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled neighbours.

The matter escalated after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Wednesday decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana during a meeting held in Chandigarh.

The decision to release water to Haryana came despite the Punjab government strongly objecting to the BBMB's move, claiming that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share of water.

Addressing the media at the Nangal dam, Mann described the water sharing dispute as a "very serious" issue, claiming that Punjab is already facing a water crisis.

He also said that presently, the water levels at Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams were less than what they were in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Referring to the BBMB meeting held on Wednesday, Mann accused the two BJP-ruled states -- Haryana and Rajasthan -- of indulging in 'gundagardi' (thuggery) and 'tanashahi' (dictatorship) besides colluding to arrive at the decision to give more water to Haryana. 

"How could they bypass Punjab and take away water? We did not sign (that decision)," Mann said.

He also claimed that Haryana officials have already admitted that they have utilised the state's share of water by March.

"Not even a single drop of water will be given. We do not have water. Do not expect water from us," Mann said.

The chief minister also hinted at calling an all-party meeting and a special Assembly session on the water issue.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pak envoy urges Trump to help ease tensions with India
Pak envoy urges Trump to help ease tensions with India

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has urged President Donald Trump to help ease tensions with India, highlighting the Kashmir issue as a "flash point" in nuclear terms. He believes that the US should take a more...

IPL 2025 Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for a duck!
IPL 2025 Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for a duck!

US backs India's right to defend itself: Defence secy
US backs India's right to defend itself: Defence secy

The United States on Thursday said it supports India's right to defend itself and its fight against terrorism as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dialled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan...

LIVE! Not a single drop more to Haryana: Punjab CM
LIVE! Not a single drop more to Haryana: Punjab CM

Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam
Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam

"We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," Himanshi Narwal said on Thursday, stoic and firm as she mourned her husband, Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago. He would have...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD