India, Egypt agree to strengthen joint efforts in combating terrorism

Thu, 01 May 2025
09:52
India and Egypt held the 4th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Cairo on Wednesday. 

They agreed to strengthen joint efforts in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.  

Egypt reaffirmed its full support for India in confronting all forms of violence, according to the ministry of external affairs press release. 

India and Egypt strongly condemned the recent "heinous terrorist attack" in Pahalgam that targeted tourists.  

In a press release, the MEA stated, "India and Egypt strongly condemned the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted domestic and international tourists. Egypt reaffirmed its full support for India in confronting all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining the country's security and stability."  

"Both sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides exchanged views on terror threats in their respective countries and regions," it added.  

The two delegations were led by ambassador KD Dewal, joint secretary (counter terrorism), ministry of external affairs, and ambassador Walid Al-Fiqi, director of the department of counter terrorism, ministry of foreign affairs of Egypt, and included representatives from various agencies of both nations.  

The two nations discussed ways to strengthen areas of cooperation to counter new and emerging challenges like the use of technology for terrorist purposes and financing of terrorism, including cryptocurrencies, unmanned aerial systems and misuse of cyberspace by terrorists for spreading terrorist propaganda.  -- ANI

