Four killed in Ajmer hotel fire

Thu, 01 May 2025
10:49
File image
File image
Four people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday, officials said. 

Some of the guests at the five-storey hotel saved their lives by jumping from the windows. 

"Fire incident occurred at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area today morning. Police team is on the spot. Four people, including two men, a woman and a child, have died due to suffocation and burn injuries," JLN Medical College principal Dr Anil Samaria said. 

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid said the narrow approach road to the hotel is hampering rescue work. 

The fire was apparently caused by a short circuit. 

A guest at the hotel said there was a sound of a blast after which he, along with his wife, ran out. 

"A woman threw her child in my lap from a window. She also tried to jump off the building but we stopped her," Mangila Kalosia, who was staying at the hotel, said. 

He said a man also jumped from a window and sustained head injuries. -- PTI

