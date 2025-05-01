09:34





Ashwani Bhatia, a WTM Sebi member, will complete his term on May 31, but the possibility of reappointment cannot be ruled out too.





The last day for submitting applications is May 28, said the ministry of finance.





The new member can serve for up to five years, as specified in the appointment order, but must retire on attaining the age of 65.





Re-appointment is possible.





Sebi currently has four whole-time members, with two, including Bhatia, set to complete their terms in 2025.





Bhatia, who joined Sebi in June 2022, oversees the Corporation Finance Investigation Department, Corporation Finance Department, and the Department for Debt and Hybrid Securities.





Previously, he served as managing Ddrector at State Bank of India and MD & CEO of SBI Funds Management.





During his tenure, Bhatia issued significant orders related to SMEs, fund diversion, and corporate fraud.





Tenure of another WTM, Ananth Narayan, is scheduled to conclude in September 2025.





The role offers a salary equivalent to an Aaditional Sscretary in the Government of India or a consolidated Rs 5 lakh per month, excluding car and housing facilities.





Eligible candidates must have integrity, a strong reputation, and the ability to address securities market issues, with specialised knowledge or experience in law, finance, economics, accountancy, or administration.





A minimum of 20 years of experience is required.





The circular emphasises that the WTM must be free from financial or other interests that could compromise their duties. -- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

