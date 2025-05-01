HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi teen undergoes surgery after PUBG addiction leads to spinal damage

Thu, 01 May 2025
21:57
Image only for representation
A teenager underwent critical surgery at a private hospital after excessive PUBG gaming led to a severe spinal deformity and partial paralysis.

The patient, who was brought to the hospital after experiencing difficulty walking and passing urine, had reportedly spent nearly a year isolated in his room, playing video games for up to 12 hours a day.

According to a statement from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in New Delhi, this excessive gaming led to a significant 'kypho-scoliotic spinal deformity'.

"This was a challenging case due to the dual complexity of advanced spinal TB and the psychosocial impact of gaming addiction. The spine had suffered significant deformity, compressed the cord, and threatened permanent disability," said Dr Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services at ISIC.

"We are seeing a disturbing trend of musculoskeletal complications in adolescents, especially due to prolonged screen exposure and sedentary habits linked to gaming," he added.

The boy, according to the hospital, was also suffering from a range of issues including a loss of interest in physical activity and school, along with social withdrawal -- all linked to his prolonged isolation and gaming addiction.     

The doctors based on the symptoms concluded that he was suffering from 'severe kypho-scoliotic deformity at the D11 and D12 vertebral levels due to spinal tuberculosis'.

A corrective surgery using advanced spinal navigation technology was eventually conducted to reverse paralysis and prevent long-term disability.      

"The patient responded well as the surgery was successful," the hospital said in a statement.   -- PTI

