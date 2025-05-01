HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Communal tension in Nainital after assault of minor

Thu, 01 May 2025
Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand's Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said. 

The police said the accused, Osman, who is a contractor by profession, has been arrested but added that there was heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace. 

Protests erupted after news spread about the girl being taken for a medical examination around 8 pm Wednesday night, following the alleged assault. 

Members of some Hindu outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused. 

Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and a nearby mosque was hurled with stones, the police said. 

The crowd shouting slogans against Pakistan also damaged vehicles and pelted stones at houses in the locality, shattering their window panes, they said. -- PTI

