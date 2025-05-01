HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Against humanity': Farooq Abdullah on deportations

Thu, 01 May 2025
Share:
16:26
image
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday criticised the Indian government's directive for Pakistani nationals to leave the country following the Pahalgam attack, calling it 'inhuman' and 'against the spirit of humanity,' especially in cases where individuals have lived in India peacefully for decades.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah sympathised with the people living in India for the last 70 or 25 years.

"This action is not good; this is against humanity. Some people have been staying here for the last 70 years, 25 years, their children are here, they never hurt India, instead they have submitted themselves to India," Farooq said.

The NC chief also raised concerns over the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being done to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch them (terrorists) and those who are behind it," Faroor Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, as many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US clears supply of military hardware to India
LIVE! US clears supply of military hardware to India

SC dismisses plea seeking probe into Pahalgam attack
SC dismisses plea seeking probe into Pahalgam attack

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'

'The government has to explain (to the army, air force and navy chiefs) whether they want a punitive strike, a deep punitive strike, or whether they want limited war or an all-out war, will it be a circumscribed war or will it be a...

India Should Tread Warily On Battlefield
India Should Tread Warily On Battlefield

Pakistan has warned the international community that any military moves by India shall be 'responded to assuredly and decisively... onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India.'Implicit in the...

Caste census decision exposes...: Union minister
Caste census decision exposes...: Union minister

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between 'true intentions and empty sloganeering'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD