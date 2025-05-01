HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Adani Power's Profit Falls On Rising Expenses

Thu, 01 May 2025
08:35
Adani Power reported a 3.7 percent fall year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year (FY) 2025, owing to increased expenditure.

The electricity producer's net profit was recorded at Rs 2,637 crore, down from Rs 2,737.96 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations was up 6.5 percent Y-o-Y at Rs 14,237 crore. 

Other income was recorded at Rs 298 crore, down 42.4 percent Y-o-Y.

"As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters," S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said.

Continuing EBITDA for the quarter was recorded at Rs 5,098 crore, down 3.31 percent from the previous year, mainly on account of lower merchant tariffs, higher operating costs of newly acquired plants, and corporate social responsibility expenditure.

The firm's total expenses in Q4FY25 were recorded at Rs 11,274.32 crore, up 9.2 percent from Q4FY24.

Net total debt increased to Rs 31,023 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to Rs 26,545 crore the previous year, due to acquisition-related borrowings and higher working capital requirements, according to the company.

The company's shares closed at Rs 531.95, down 3.04 percent. -- Jaden Mathew Paul, Business Standard

