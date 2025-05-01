22-year-old drowns in swimming pool during birthday party in Nagpur

11:04





The deceased was identified as Pranjal Nitin Rawle.





The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday at a farm house in Pandhurna village where he was celebrating his friend's birthday.





Pranjal, who could not swim, jumped into the pool and began struggling in the deep water.





Friends initially thought he was joking, but later pulled him out unconscious, said an official of Wathoda police station.





He was taken to the hospital but declared dead, the official added.





The police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway. -- PTI

A 22-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday party at a farmhouse in Wathoda area of Nagpur city, the police said on Thursday.