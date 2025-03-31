Trump warns Zelenskyy: If you renege on mineral deal...

12:34

Trump warned that Zelenskyy could face "big problems" if he attempts to back out of the agreement, suggesting that Zelenskyy's push to renegotiate the deal is tied to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, which Trump dismissed outright.





Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I think he wants to make a deal. And I think Zelenskyy, by the way, I see he's trying to back out of the rare earth deal. And if he does that, he's got some problems. Big, big problems."





"We made a deal on rare earth, and now he's saying, well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal. He wants to be a member of NATO. Well, he was never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that," Trump elaborated.





"So if he's looking to renegotiate the deal, he's got big problems," he added, emphasising the potential consequences of altering the existing agreement.





According to CNN, the Rare Earth Deal is an agreement between the two nations where the US will be tapping into the rare mineral resources of Ukraine in exchange for USD 350 billion, military equipment and 'the right to fight on'.





When asked if his relationship with Russian Vladimir Putin was at its lowest point amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said that he doesn't think so and that they have always "got along well". -- ANI

