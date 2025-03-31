Trump running out of patience with Putin

15:49





Stubb was speaking at a news conference the day after a meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the pair reportedly played golf together.





Ukrayinska Pravda, a Ukrainian news website, reports that Stubb told reporters a plan for additional sanctions on Russia could be brought before Congress if Moscow doesn't agree to a ceasefire or breaches its conditions.





Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia previously - but at the beginning of March, his administration was also reported to be drawing up a plan to potentially give Russia some relief from the measures.





So far, Trump has mostly stuck with the sanctions regime he inherited from the Biden administration. Earlier this month, however, his administration allowed a short-term exemption that let some Russian banks access payment systems for energy-related transactions to lapse, effectively increasing the impact of sanctions.

